Rarible (RARI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.86 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $32.86 million and $247,166.23 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can now be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00009825 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00402603 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,548.80 or 0.28259737 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00585235 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.