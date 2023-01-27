Rally (RLY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.70 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Rally has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Rally token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $49.86 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00403855 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,564.50 or 0.28347650 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00587077 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official website is rly.network.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

