Rakon Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000866 BTC on major exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $48.79 million and $32,773.10 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rakon has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

