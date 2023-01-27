Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Shares Down 2.6%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 138,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 240,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Radisson Mining Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$54.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00.

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. will post 4.2399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

