Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $71.37 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.62 or 0.01343214 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007433 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015380 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00037955 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.03 or 0.01652024 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.