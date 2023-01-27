Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Acquired by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6,290.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 24.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 25.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

In other news, Director Shashank Samant purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

RXT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 82,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $620.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Rackspace Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More

