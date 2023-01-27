QUASA (QUA) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. QUASA has a total market cap of $116.44 million and $129,212.90 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030209 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017980 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00215896 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002849 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00149332 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $126,678.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

