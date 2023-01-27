Quantum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $181,075.89 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 85.7% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5,602.65 and approximately $181,075.89 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00050085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030320 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00216585 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,083.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

