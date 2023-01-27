Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 31st total of 532,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QFTA remained flat at $10.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,801. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum FinTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFTA. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 215.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $688,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.1% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 72,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,706,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

