Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.93 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.08 ($0.03). 3,944,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 22,953,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile



Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, mid venture, late venture and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments especially interactive media sectors, consumer discretionary, information technology, communication services, utilities, real estate.

