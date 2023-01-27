Quantfury Token (QTF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,354.57

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $100.06 million and approximately $49,354.57 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $10.01 or 0.00043356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.02510368 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,073.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars.

