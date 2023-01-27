Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,936 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,435,000 after acquiring an additional 460,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 757.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 92.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 602,394 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHGG stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $164.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

