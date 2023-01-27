Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 133,982 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 974.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,982 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,813,000 after acquiring an additional 134,283 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,137,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,969 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,439,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 561,815 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,799,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunnova Energy International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.