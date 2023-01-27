Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,786,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after buying an additional 170,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 516,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,937,000 after purchasing an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $90.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.05. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

