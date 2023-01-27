Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.74 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 156.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,733,000 after acquiring an additional 521,487 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 886.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 68,283 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

COF opened at $116.36 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

