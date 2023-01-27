Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 13,653 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AAP opened at $147.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $237.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

