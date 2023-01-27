Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 116.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Aptiv by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 647,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 17.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,154,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,740,000 after purchasing an additional 469,090 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 35.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,711,000 after purchasing an additional 389,773 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $147.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

