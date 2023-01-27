Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 569,411 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,411 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.16% of Transocean worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Transocean by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIG. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Insider Activity

Transocean Trading Up 3.7 %

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,877 shares of company stock valued at $340,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.80. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

