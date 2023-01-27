Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 50,118 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,118 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Livent worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 13.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 18.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Livent by 23.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Trading Up 1.0 %

LTHM stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.76. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.