Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 41,446 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

