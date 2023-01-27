Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 142,414 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1,989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 2,595,302 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after buying an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Invesco Trading Up 2.6 %

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Invesco stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

