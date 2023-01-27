Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

