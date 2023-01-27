Qtum Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00011353 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $271.24 million and $52.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.73 or 0.06870844 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00078229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00028985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00056225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,510,820 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

