Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Trading Up 17.9%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) shot up 17.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.44 and last traded at $57.44. 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

Qt Group Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51.

About Qt Group Oyj

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design and development tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs offers cross-platform development solutions.

