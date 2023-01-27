QITMEER NETWORK Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $187,226.43 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00003834 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.88067206 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $175,212.65 traded over the last 24 hours."

