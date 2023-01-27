Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $87.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $105.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

