Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.