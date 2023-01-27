PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Down 49.6% in January

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

PureTech Health Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTCHF remained flat at $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

