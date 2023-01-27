PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $33.47

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.47, but opened at $30.96. PureTech Health shares last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 960 shares.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

