PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 16,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 106,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Singapore, Timor Leste, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers current and savings accounts; time deposits; house, micro business, working capital, investment, food, warehouse receipt, partnership, franchise, and cash collateral loans; and supply chain financing solutions.

