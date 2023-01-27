PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSPSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PSP Swiss Property from CHF 120 to CHF 115 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PSP Swiss Property from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

PSP Swiss Property Price Performance

PSP Swiss Property stock remained flat at $126.10 during midday trading on Thursday. PSP Swiss Property has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $130.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding.

See Also

