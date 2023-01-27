Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PRU traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.24. 407,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 142.82 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.04.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.