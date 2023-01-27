Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $17.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Provident Financial had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.