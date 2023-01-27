Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.84) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Price Performance

PFG stock traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 242.40 ($3.00). 403,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,398. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 336.02 ($4.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a current ratio of 32.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £615.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.22.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.