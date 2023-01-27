Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.
Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %
PB opened at $74.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $77.93.
Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,865,000 after purchasing an additional 36,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 313,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
About Prosperity Bancshares
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.
