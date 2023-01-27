Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Compass Point cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.40.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PB opened at $74.78 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.