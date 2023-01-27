Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.
Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %
Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,071. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16.
Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PB shares. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.
Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.
