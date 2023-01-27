ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of UCYB opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

