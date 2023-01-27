ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $30.91

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $31.55. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 115,541 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,689,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 34,943.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,932 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 519.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.