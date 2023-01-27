ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Trading Up 0.7%

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.22 and last traded at $65.00. Approximately 1,502,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $64.58.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

