ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Trading 0.5% Higher

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $45.36. 14,086 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57.

Institutional Trading of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OILK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 2,111.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000.

