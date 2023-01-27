ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 24,949 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $27,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $319.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $333.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.49 and a 200 day moving average of $284.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.