ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 23,745 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 23,745 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 61.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $212.73 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

