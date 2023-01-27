ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 234,852 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 234,852 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $120.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.02. The stock has a market cap of $319.29 billion, a PE ratio of 301.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

