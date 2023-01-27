ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 18,620 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Align Technology worth $16,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 6,508.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $262.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $552.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

