ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $26,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.