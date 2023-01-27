ProShare Advisors LLC Has $25.37 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,076 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of OGE Energy worth $25,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

OGE stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.69. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

