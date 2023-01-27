ProShare Advisors LLC Has $19.95 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,617 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ANSYS worth $19,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.64.

ANSS stock opened at $266.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $342.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

