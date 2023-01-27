ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Flowers Foods worth $23,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

