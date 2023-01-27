ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 173,589 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,589 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $25,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839,958 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,181 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

